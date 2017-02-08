FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Home » Politics

Ivanka Trump Brand Takes A Hit After Donald Trump’s Nordstrom Tweet

Mel Walker Posted On 02/08/2017
0
0


Ivanka Trump Donald Trump TweetGetty via Town & Country Magazine

Donald Trump is putting his daughter, Ivanka Trump, in a very unpleasant position. After retailer Nordstrom had decided to drop the first daughter’s brand, the 45th U.S. president thought it was wise to take to Twitter and slam the company. The Nordstrom stock value dipped for an hour before bouncing back. A few hours later, it was up by 4 percent, which is a real accomplishment. This is the first time that a company that was targeted by the new president managed to climb.

Advertisement

This development has some wondering if Trump’s tweets are losing their power to shape the markets. Some experts say that it is too early to reach this conclusion. However, what is clear is that Trump’s angry tweet hurt his daughter’s standing with business partners.

For example, more people on social media said they would shop at Nordstrom instead of boycotting it. Moreover, a lot of businesses are starting to reevaluate their relationship with Ivanka because they fear that her father could go after them at any given moment. Department stores – TJ Maxx and Marshalls – have started removing Ivanka’s products from their shelves.

A lot of business people thought a Trump presidency would focus primarily on the economy and creating jobs, but the first two weeks have been all about banning people from some Muslim countries from entering the country.

The immigration ban has been more damaging to the Trump brand than the 2005 Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about using his celebrity status to grab women by their private parts.

Advertisement

It might be time for Ivanka to distance herself publicly from her controversial father.

Post Views: 0




You may also like
Donald Trump Defends Daughter Ivanka, Blasts Nordstrom For Dumping Her Brand
02/08/2017
Donald Trump Shares Sleeping Habits In Bill O’Reilly Interview
02/08/2017
Ivanka Trump Praises Lady Gaga As More Companies Drop Her Brand, Can Baby Theodore Save Her?
02/08/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.