Ivanka Trump Brand Takes A Hit After Donald Trump’s Nordstrom Tweet

Donald Trump is putting his daughter, Ivanka Trump, in a very unpleasant position. After retailer Nordstrom had decided to drop the first daughter’s brand, the 45th U.S. president thought it was wise to take to Twitter and slam the company. The Nordstrom stock value dipped for an hour before bouncing back. A few hours later, it was up by 4 percent, which is a real accomplishment. This is the first time that a company that was targeted by the new president managed to climb.

This development has some wondering if Trump’s tweets are losing their power to shape the markets. Some experts say that it is too early to reach this conclusion. However, what is clear is that Trump’s angry tweet hurt his daughter’s standing with business partners.

For example, more people on social media said they would shop at Nordstrom instead of boycotting it. Moreover, a lot of businesses are starting to reevaluate their relationship with Ivanka because they fear that her father could go after them at any given moment. Department stores – TJ Maxx and Marshalls – have started removing Ivanka’s products from their shelves.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

A lot of business people thought a Trump presidency would focus primarily on the economy and creating jobs, but the first two weeks have been all about banning people from some Muslim countries from entering the country.

The immigration ban has been more damaging to the Trump brand than the 2005 Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about using his celebrity status to grab women by their private parts.

It might be time for Ivanka to distance herself publicly from her controversial father.