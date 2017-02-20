Ivanka Trump Backs Jewish Centers After Threats As Donald Trump Remains Silent

Ivanka Trump is proving herself to be a more astute politician than her father. Since the rise of the New York billionaire on the political scene, the media has depicted some of his supporters as white supremacists and purveyor of a new wave of anti-Semitism in the country. The 45th U.S. president has never been able to condemn the fringe elements of his winning coalition with the same fervor that animates him when he is going after illegal immigrants and Muslims.

Trump’s White House even opted to exclude the focus on white supremacists from a counter-terrorism task force and redirect its attention solely to Islamist extremism. Moreover, when a Jewish journalist brought up the rise of anti-Semitic incidents at a press conference last week, the president told the person to sit down.

A visibly annoyed Trump went on to dismiss the question with a feigned outrage and word salad about him being the least racist and anti-Jew person ever. Words matter but actions speak louder because the new administration is filled with individuals who have links to the white supremacy movement.

Monday, Jewish organizations started asking for more to be done in the fight against anti-Semitism because numerous threats are being reported and this community is on edge. The vocal president, who never misses an opportunity to tweet his feelings, is silent. Not one single word to support those groups that need help.

At least First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner, saw the missed opportunity and tried to fill the leadership vacuum. A few hours ago, she tweeted: “America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC.”

Despite winning a presidential election, Donald Trump could learn one thing or two about politics and optics from his daughter.