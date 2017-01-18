Ivanka Trump And Michelle Obama Had Nice Chat, Says The Donald

Ivanka Trump and Michelle Obama are getting along very well. The two ladies are so fond of each other that people many are wondering will Mrs. Obama keep advising the future first daughter on important policies after she leaves office – which is in about 75 hours. The revelation of the fashion designer’s relationship with FLOTUS was made by Donald Trump this morning during an interview the president-elect did with Ainsley Earhardt, which was broadcast on “Fox & Friends.”

The New York billionaire, who has difficulties keeping secrets, said that his oldest daughter recently called Mrs. Obama for a conversation that was supposed to last a few minutes. Instead, the chat went on for an hour. The gloating real estate magnate said: “Ivanka, the other day, spoke to her. The conversation was going to be a quick conversation – it lasted an hour.”

Asked about what the ladies did discuss and if they are planning to have more talks in the future, Trump declined to comment. The business mogul went on to explain that during his Inaugural Address, he intends to share a few words about the Obamas.

The former reality star said he wants to thank President Obama and the first lady for taking time out of their busy schedules to talk to them during the transition.

The conversation between Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Trump cements the new role that she will be playing. The mother of three has been given the title of the de facto first lady of the United States. For those, who are not aware of it, Trump’s third wife and former model, Melania Trump, will not be in Washington that much.

She plans to stay in New York where her 10-year-old son is attending school. The brunette said she might move to the White House at the end of the school year. Meanwhile, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have moved to DC. Wasting no time, the 35-year-old has already started working on her signature policy – child care.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. recently spoke to Jake Tapper saying that she met the president-elect’s daughter and they have started working on the matter. Blackburn explained: “Yes. Yes. I have. And I am delighted to see that we’re looking at options for tax credits, tax incentives, ways for moms and dads to be able to write-off this child care cost.”

The future first daughter is also expected to tackle climate change.