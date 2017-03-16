Ivanka Trump And Justin Trudeau Have Fun In New York As Jared Kushner Works With The Donald

Last night, while her husband, Jared Kushner, was in Nashville, Ivanka Trump flew to New York to be with Justin Trudeau in New York for Broadway’s “Come From Away.”

The first daughter showed off her curves in a tight black and blue velvet dress by Christopher Kane that cost over $1300.

It is claimed that Mrs. Trump was beaming as she walked at the Schoenfeld Theatre in Trudeau’s arm.

Mrs. Kushner was seen smiling from ear to ear as they mingled with several people who came to watch the play.

It is worth noting that the Canadian Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire, who seems to have declined to be photographed with Mrs. Trump.

As for Kushner, he spent the day at Donald Trump’s Nashville rally.

An aide to Trudeau more or less explained that he did not directly invite Mr. Trump’s daughter to the soirée.

The office of the Canadian politician sent out a block of more than 120 tickets to the White House and Mrs. Trump got her hands on an invite.

Upon learning that Trump was one of the attendees, Trudeau decided to have her as his special guest, but he was not aware of her plans to be at the show.

The play is based on a book by the same name written by husband and wife team – Irene Sankoff and David Hein – and follows the real story that took place in Gander, Newfoundland, right after Sept. 11, 2001.

After the biggest terrorist attack on the American soil, the small Canadian town was forced to accommodate more than 6,700 travelers from diverted flights.

Trudeau spoke to the audience before the show Wednesday night and took a few subtle shots at President Trump’s failed Muslim ban and controversial immigration plans.

He stated: “The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other through the darkest times. There is no relationship quite like the friendship between Canada and the United States … this story, this amazing show, is very much about that, and it’s about friendship as well.”

Around Valentine’s Day, Trudeau and Trump met during a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce at the White House where she was mocked for gazing at him like a teenager in love.