Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Get Slammed For Posting On Social Media After Muslim Ban Chaos

Ivanka Trump is being called insensitive and a modern-day Marie Antoinette after she posted a picture of herself in a $5,000 gown as hundreds of people are protesting Donald Trump’s so-called Muslim ban all across the country. Saturday night, the first daughter took to Twitter where she shared a photo of herself in silver dress with her husband, Jared Kushner. The photo is on the edge of being inappropriate because the giant mirror behind the couple shows Kushner’s hand on Ivanka’s derriere.

It has been confirmed that Ivanka Trump is wearing a $4,990 silver jacquard gown, which was created by her favorite designer Carolina Herrera. The couple revealed that the picture was taken as they were heading to the annual Alfalfa Club dinner.

The Alfalfa Club was founded in 1913, and it holds a black-tie dinner on the birthday of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Every president has attended the fancy gathering every year since 1993. President Trump has declined to take part in the soirée and has asked Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Reince Priebus, and Kellyanne Conway to represent the White House instead.

Ivanka will be rubbing elbow with Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Michael Bloomberg, Jeffrey P. Bezos, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, John Kerry, Madeleine Albright, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Jeb Bush. Jared Kushner and his businesswoman wife are being criticized for the picture. Many pointed to the obvious, that very expensive dress looked like foil paper.

Few ran with the foil paper idea and said the former reality TV personality seemed like a baked potato. One person said that the socialite was tone deaf because she is busy partying while her father was banning refugees from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

Some said the author and fashion model was Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France before the French Revolution, and it was her way of telling average Americans “let them eat cake.”

Here are few tweets bashing Trump: “@IvankaTrump Oh, good, the world is burning, and families are being torn apart, but you’re decked out in tin foil. Cool. #MuslimBan.”

“@IvankaTrump More unashamed displays of obscene wealth representing a complete detachment from reality #sad.”

“@IvankaTrump Your father is responsible for two senior citizens with green cards being illegally detained at O’Hare for 10 hours. Have fun!”

Ivanka Trump is probably familiar with situations like these because her father is followed by drama and scandal everywhere he goes.