Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Anger Donald Trump With Colorado Trip Amid Health-Care Debacle

A close source to the White House spoke to CNN and revealed that President Donald Trump is furious that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, opted to go on a lavish ski trip as he was stuck in DC getting a beatdown on his health-care plan.

Thursday and Friday were two very busy and disastrous days for the Trump administration.

The mogul was working the phones overtime trying to convince members of his own party to support the GOP plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

The bill was pulled twice from the floor because Speaker Paul Ryan could not get enough support for it.

As Trump was facing his biggest defeat yet in his young presidency, his top advisors – Kushner and Ivanka – were miles away enjoying what looked like a second honeymoon.

Along with his wife sporting almost $700 shades from Dior, Mr. Kushner was seen enjoying a family vacation in the Colorado town of Aspen with their son – Joseph and daughter – Arabella.

A series of paparazzi pictures that surfaced on the Internet showed the pair skiing with other family members including Donald Trump, Jr., Eric and Lara Trump.

The couple was also seen taking strolls hands-in-hands and enjoying ice cream cones with their three kids.

The source to CNN: “[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week.”

It has now been revealed that the clan left Washington DC since Tuesday via Trump’s private 757.

Unfazed by all that is going on, Trump, Jr. took to Instagram to give an update on the family trip: “Looking good guys. Missing you all and thanks for taking care of my little man Donnie. For those who don’t know Vanessa and I had to cut our vacation short (from 5 days to about 12 hours… ugh) because our other little man Tristan fell and broke his leg pretty badly. #family #familytime #vacation.”

The health-care fiasco is said to be very damaging for the Trump presidency.