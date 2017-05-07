Ivana Trump Offered £2 Million To Join ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ – Producers Hope She’ll Expose Trump

According to new reports, Donald Trump’s former wife, Ivana Trump might be joining the Celebrity Big Brother house. Rumors say that the CBB producers have offered the woman no less than £2 million to appear on the show!

How can she not take the offer?

As you may already know, Ivana Trump was married to the current president of the United States from 1977 until 1992 when they decided to get a divorce.

Ivana has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother before, in 2010, alongside celebrities like Brian Belo and Lady Sovereign.

The reason why the producers are so desperate to bring her back on the show is that she was married to the leader of the free world and now they hope she can spill some secrets about Trump.

“There’s every chance Ivana will reveal intimate or embarrassing information about Donald,” one insider involved in the production revealed.

Not only does she know a lot about him but because they are also divorced, chances are, Ivana is not going to hide anything if the other housemates ask.

It looks like the Trump’s team needs to keep a close eye on the show because, depending on what Ivana decides to spill, she could cause Trump problems in his current marriage with Melania.

Ivana Trump is just one of the many famous contestants that are rumored to be joining.

Reportedly, the production team chose the best line up ever in order to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

Some of the starts that may return to the show are Katie Price, Jim Davidson, and Lauren Harries.

Are you excited to watch Ivana spill Trump’s secrets on television?