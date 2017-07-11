It’s War! Tamra Judge Calls Vicki Gunvalson ‘Trash’ During ‘RHOC’ Episode

Judge and Gunvalson’s ugly feud is already brewing this new season of Real Housewives of Orange County. It looks like little has changed on the hit show – Tamra and Vicki still hate each other with a passion!

Gunvalson brought up an older fight with Judge from season 11, saying: ‘I have not heard from Tamra since she told me I was a con artist and that I was old. She spat in my face like a testosterone psycho!’

The reality TV star then dissed Judge and her close friends on the show, claiming they are just jealous they are not the popular girls like she and her squad are.

Later in the episode, Judge is shown attending a Bible study with McLaughlin.

McLaughlin remembers how much fun they had with Gunvalson during their 2013 Mexico trip and suggests they should invite her to lunch.

However, Judge is still furious Gunvalson said her husband is in fact gay.

In another scene, Judge is working out in her gym and talks with her husband about Gunvalson.

‘Eddie has no time for bullshit. He thinks she’s trash,’ Judge states, adding that she wants nothing to do with Gunvalson because she makes up stories.

The episode ends with Gunvalson and McLaughlin at lunch together drinking and trash talking Judge.

Gunvalson admits she is mad at Judge for calling her a con artist.

McLaughlin once again tries to make her meet with Judge without any luck.

In fact, Gunvalson warns that if Judge and her friends are not nice to her and continue with the bullying, the ‘gloves are coming off.’