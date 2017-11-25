FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

It’s Time People Stop Blaming Corey Feldman For Corey Haim’s Death

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/25/2017
Corey Feldman and Corey HaimSource: 'Lost Boys' Still/Warner Brothers

Update! This article has been updated to show examples of people blaming Corey Feldman for Corey Haim’s untimely death on social media. The tweets were not originally included as it wasn’t deemed necessary. Due to some people disbelieving the comments have been made, several examples have been added to the article.

Corey Feldman isn’t talking about Corey Haim, but that hasn’t stopped people from accusing him of doing so. Corey Feldman is in the midst of a Truth Campaign that has gone viral and garnered support across the globe. The movement aims to make real change in Hollywood and stop the predatory behavior of children that has contributed to the destruction of former child stars’ lives.

There remains; however, a growing number of people who continue to follow Feldman’s campaign and are actively trying to stop him from spreading the word that pedophilia is a rampant problem in Hollywood. They are also trying to blame him for Corey Haim’s 2010 death due to pneumonia.

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim were virtually inseparable on screen. They filmed seven movies together and were often seen together socializing outside of Hollywood. They became known as the Two Coreys and were idolized by teen girls throughout the 80s worldwide.

According to both Feldman and Haim, their lives were anything but picture perfect, though it appeared that way on screen. Both Feldman and Haim came forward publicly to state they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Hollywood predators.

Neither received counseling for sexual abuse at the time the incidents occurred. Instead, they did as many survivors of child sexual abuse do: they acted out and turned to drugs.

Though Corey Haim granted an interview to People in 2008 and discussed the sexual abuse he experienced, and even expressed that he was ashamed and blamed himself for the guilt, some are attempting to block Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign, fundraising for security, a legal team, and a movie, and are trying to prevent people from freely singing a petition to extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases.

The reasoning behind these actions is that Corey Feldman is to blame for Corey Haim’s abuse. There is nothing that would put the blame of Corey Haim’s abuse on Corey Feldman or Corey Haim.

The abuse is solely on the perpetrator or perpetrators alone.

It is never the victim’s fault.

Additionally, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman were 14 or 15 years old at the time Haim publicly stated he was abused. Due to the age of consent laws, neither Feldman nor Haim could consent to any sexual situations with adults.

There is no way that Corey Feldman or Corey Haim was responsible for their sexual abuse, and it’s time people stop blaming them and start supporting the fight to rid Hollywood of pedophiles.

Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign has currently raised a quarter of a million dollars and though it’s slowed a bit due to the holidays, is expected to pick back up full steam.

There are several ways to help Corey Feldman combat Hollywood pedophiles. Those who can donate financially are asked to do so and can even get a thank you reward based on the level of donation.

Those who donate to the Indiegogo campaign are contributing to the movie’s fund. Those who contribute to the GoFundMe campaign are contributing to the security fund.

Those who can’t contribute financially are asked to sign the Corey’s Law petition that needs 100,000 signatures in order to go before President Trump.

Social media users can create awareness by using the following hashtags: #IStandwithCorey; #PreserveInnocence #CoreysTruthCampaign #MeToo and #MeTooMen.

3 Comments

Charles
11/28/2017 at 1:52 pm
Reply

Read all about it!

Corey Feldman respecting women!
Search for Feldman / Angels, Orgy, , Birthday, Wifeswap!!

Don’t forget to see what Haims mom has said about Corey!!!


Carolyn Barratt
11/26/2017 at 8:32 am
Reply

Nobody is blaming Feldman for Haim’s death. Nobody is trying to stop him from bringing to light, the rampant sexual abuse in the industry either. What people are angry about, is the way he has constantly LIED about Haim’s sexual abuse, & other things in the industry. They are also angry about him getting involved in a movie project about Haim, without Haim’s family’s permission to do so.


    Claire
    11/29/2017 at 3:17 pm
    Reply

    He has not lied about Haim’s abuse… It’s a project mainly about his own abuse. Will Haim be a character in the film? Without a doubt! They were nearly inseparable during that period of time.

