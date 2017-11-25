It’s Time People Stop Blaming Corey Feldman For Corey Haim’s Death

Update! This article has been updated to show examples of people blaming Corey Feldman for Corey Haim’s untimely death on social media. The tweets were not originally included as it wasn’t deemed necessary. Due to some people disbelieving the comments have been made, several examples have been added to the article.

Corey Feldman isn’t talking about Corey Haim, but that hasn’t stopped people from accusing him of doing so. Corey Feldman is in the midst of a Truth Campaign that has gone viral and garnered support across the globe. The movement aims to make real change in Hollywood and stop the predatory behavior of children that has contributed to the destruction of former child stars’ lives.

There remains; however, a growing number of people who continue to follow Feldman’s campaign and are actively trying to stop him from spreading the word that pedophilia is a rampant problem in Hollywood. They are also trying to blame him for Corey Haim’s 2010 death due to pneumonia.

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim were virtually inseparable on screen. They filmed seven movies together and were often seen together socializing outside of Hollywood. They became known as the Two Coreys and were idolized by teen girls throughout the 80s worldwide.

According to both Feldman and Haim, their lives were anything but picture perfect, though it appeared that way on screen. Both Feldman and Haim came forward publicly to state they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Hollywood predators.

Neither received counseling for sexual abuse at the time the incidents occurred. Instead, they did as many survivors of child sexual abuse do: they acted out and turned to drugs.

@Corey_Feldman Why were u so abusive to Corey Haim,u r an ass indeed! When u die,u will go to hell for that,and you are blame for his death! — AliyaM (@ItzAliyaM) July 6, 2017

You've never heard of him? Well allow me to share; he's a liar and a fraud that stood by and watched his "best friend" die. He's also into porn and illuminati shit. I'm other words, he's your typical Hollywood "actor" begging for money to make a movie. That's the quick version — Amy for US (@bruch_amy) November 11, 2017

I said, I believe in corey feldman, but I hope you dont die like him soon. when you said corey haim, broke and died alone, you supposedly be his friend and called his best friend, whatever. why you didnt support him, why you leave him alone too, and didnt do something for it. — Killakee Cat 🇹🇷 (@MissHolmes91) November 13, 2017

#ChildAbuseAwareness Look for signs. Act against child abuse, before its too late. pic.twitter.com/rLAZnpQRSx — Anshi (@TeachAnshi) October 15, 2017

Though Corey Haim granted an interview to People in 2008 and discussed the sexual abuse he experienced, and even expressed that he was ashamed and blamed himself for the guilt, some are attempting to block Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign, fundraising for security, a legal team, and a movie, and are trying to prevent people from freely singing a petition to extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases.

The reasoning behind these actions is that Corey Feldman is to blame for Corey Haim’s abuse. There is nothing that would put the blame of Corey Haim’s abuse on Corey Feldman or Corey Haim.

The abuse is solely on the perpetrator or perpetrators alone.

It is never the victim’s fault.

INSIDE STORY: Corey Haim's Slide from "Lost Boy" to Truly Lost https://t.co/lBxrlL6Jg9 via @people — 🍃🦋🌹Charisse🌹🦋🍃 (@charissemarie) November 25, 2017

Additionally, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman were 14 or 15 years old at the time Haim publicly stated he was abused. Due to the age of consent laws, neither Feldman nor Haim could consent to any sexual situations with adults.

There is no way that Corey Feldman or Corey Haim was responsible for their sexual abuse, and it’s time people stop blaming them and start supporting the fight to rid Hollywood of pedophiles.

Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign has currently raised a quarter of a million dollars and though it’s slowed a bit due to the holidays, is expected to pick back up full steam.

SO 4 NOW I HAVE GIVEN U PLENTY 2 CHEW ON, WE HAV THE PETITION THAT BADLY NEEDS SIGNATURES, IT CAN B FOUND HERE: https://t.co/gjmaPJJVwf OR U CAN HELP US FEEL SAFE BY DONATING 4 R SECURITY BY CLICKING HERE: https://t.co/9roDD7ZTng OR HELP GET THE FILM MADE: https://t.co/aWqiLCWyEi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 22, 2017

There are several ways to help Corey Feldman combat Hollywood pedophiles. Those who can donate financially are asked to do so and can even get a thank you reward based on the level of donation.

Those who donate to the Indiegogo campaign are contributing to the movie’s fund. Those who contribute to the GoFundMe campaign are contributing to the security fund.

Those who can’t contribute financially are asked to sign the Corey’s Law petition that needs 100,000 signatures in order to go before President Trump.

Social media users can create awareness by using the following hashtags: #IStandwithCorey; #PreserveInnocence #CoreysTruthCampaign #MeToo and #MeTooMen.