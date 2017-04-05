It’s Staged! Abby Lee Miller Left ‘Dance Moms’ Because She Was Sick Of The Fakery, Claims Sari Lopez

According to Dance Moms star Sari Lopez, one of the main reasons why Abby Lee Miller left the series was because she was sick of the fakery!

“It’s supposed to be reality TV, but it’s not reality,” Areana’s mom stated adding that it’s all “staged by the producers.”

In addition, Lopez revealed that while Miller wanted to cut two members of the junior team during season 7, the producers forced her to cut two from the mini team instead!

“She walked out crying because she wouldn’t cut any of the minis.”

Lopez added that Miller would be fined thousands of dollars every time she refused to go with what they planned.

As fans of the popular dance show already know, the mentor, Miller left the show after seven seasons because she couldn’t take how disrespected she was by the producers. They also refused to give her creative credit for her routines and ideas no matter how much she begged.

In a social media post via which she announced her departure, she made it very clear that she has no issues with the children and that she loves them very much. The real problem is the “men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

Lopez also revealed that Miller is doing so much better now that she is away from that negative environment and is pitching for a spin-off on another network.

She would also like to include the mini team on the upcoming series because the junior elite team treated her like “trash.”

Miller is most probably going to be replaced on Dance Moms by Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke.

But Lopez thinks Miller makes “the entire show” and that’s why she is virtually “irreplaceable!”

Would you tune in to a Dance Moms spin-off just with the minis?