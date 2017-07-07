It’s Over! Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Have One Final Fight On Marriage Boot Camp Before Going Their Separate Ways

After the fight, the controversial boyfriend never returned home. Amber Portwood and Matt Baier tried to fix their relationship by filming Marriage Boot Camp in Los Angeles, but it looks like their last effort did not work.

According to new reports, the Teen Mom couple fought a lot while in the Boot Camp house, and Baier even left filming early!

Now, 27-year-old Portwood is in Indiana, but her problematic ex-fiance has yet to return at home.

One insider on the set of the hit reality show revealed that ‘They went their separate ways,’ adding that after a month of being on an off, they have definitely broken up for good now.

As fans may remember, Amber accused Matt of stealing thousands of dollars from her, but the man denied her claims.

Their entire relationship officially started collapsing when Baier failed a lie detector test, which included a question about him cheating on Portwood.

The shocked and hurt Amber later called him a pathological liar.

But Baier has been lying to her ever since they started dating back in 2014.

Matt claimed he was the father of no more than two kids when he met Amber but it was later revealed that he tried to hide at least nine secret children with various baby mamas.

In addition, despite telling Portwood he had never seen Teen Mom before meeting her, he actually flirted online with Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham before settling for Portwood.

Are you glad their tumultuous relationship is finally over?