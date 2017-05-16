It’s Official: ‘Roseanne’ Is Returning To TV!

Thirty years after it began, one of the most popular sitcoms in television history is back. ABC has announced that Roseanne will return for an eight-episode revival to air in Spring 2018.

All of the original cast will return: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, and Lecy Goranson.

Sarah Chalke, who took over the role of Becky in later seasons, will also appear on the revival, although ABC executives say she will be playing a new role.

Interest in a Roseanne reunion series was first reported a few weeks ago, and it’s now said that ABC beat out Netflix to acquire rights to the new show.

Of course, ABC is the natural home for the new Roseanne, as the original series aired on the network for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997.

In a skit last month on The Talk, Gilbert and Goodman staged a mini-reunion of Roseanne, reprising their roles as Darlene and Dan Conner.

Gilbert will be an executive producer on the new series, alongside Barr and original producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford.

Throughout its nine seasons, Roseanne chronicled the lives of the Conners, a working-class family from Illinois.

The series broke new ground for sitcoms by covering serious topics like alcoholism and drug abuse.

Roseanne was a ratings powerhouse (even beating out The Cosby Show in its second season) and won numerous Emmy awards during its run.

The show’s final season made a number of controversial changes, most notably the Conner family’s sudden wealth as a result of winning the lottery.

In the series’ final episode, it was revealed that the entire show was actually a story written by Roseanne Conner as a way to survive her mundane life, and in real life, Dan had died at the end of Season 8.

Advertisement

ABC says the new Roseanne will find the Conners dealing “with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018.” The new show is scheduled to begin sometime midseason next year.