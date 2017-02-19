It’s Official! Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones Are Dating!

It is confirmed! Tom Jones is dating the widow of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley.

Advertisement

A year after his wife Linda’s tragic death, legendary Tom Jones has found love once again in the arms of actress and magnate Priscilla Presley.

According to sources, Priscilla is a great help and a great company.

“Tom has had a tough year following the death of Linda, but he has enjoyed Priscilla’s company. They have been seen out in Hollywood and although it is early days they are taking each one as it comes,” the source said.

“We have been friends for a long time. She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together,” Jones stated.

Singer Tony Christie and his wife, Sue, who are close friends with the new couple, are thrilled with the blooming romance and revealed that Priscilla and Tom have always been somehow attracted to each other.

“I think they had a spark and had known each other for years. We’ve had friends who have got together later on in life.” Sue said. “It’s really lovely, you should have somebody in your old age,” she added.

Aside from her famous roles in Naked Gun movie series and Dallas, Priscilla is also an accomplished businesswoman.

Prior to that, she was married to the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley. They have one child together — a daughter, Lisa Marie.

It was through Elvis that Priscilla first met Tom Jones.

Tom Jones has also been a huge source of comfort for her lately.

As we recently reported, Priscila Presley broke down crying in public after her daughter Lis.a Marie’s twin girls were taken into protective custody. Pictures taken by the paparazzi and by onlookers who witnessed the scene, show Elvis Presely’s widow sobbing amid the shocking outcome of her daughter and son-in-law’s scandal.

Elvis’ daughter stated: “My marriage was a lie!”

Advertisement

How, Priscila’s eight year old twin granddaughters have been placed in the care of California’s Department of Children and Family Services.