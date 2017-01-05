It’s Official: Meek Mill and Micki Minaj Are No Longer a Couple

Even though everybody knew this, we now have an official confirmation: Nicki Minaj is single and the only thing on her mind right now is a new album.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old diva sent this Thursday a tweet revealing that she’s a free woman, with no strings attached. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u”, Nicki wrote.

Although she tried to divert her fans towards her music projects, there are a few unanswered questions. For example, why didn’t she mention Meek Mill’s name? Did everything ended in an unpleasant way? We can’t forget how last month both Nicki and Meek posted on Instagram some quotes that seemed directed to each other… Ah, celebrities!

A lot of people claimed that their relationship seemed doomed from the start, but the two managed to form a couple for almost two years! However, fights and breakup rumors were frequent since they began dating, in early 2015, but they made it work and a marriage proposal didn’t seem impossible, especially when in December 2015 Nicki Minaj testified for her 29-year-old boyfriend in court!

Meek Mill needed to explain a ton of parole violations and the defense lawyer brought up into discussion the fact that the two artists were actually considering starting a family. Their love even transcended into collaborations like “Buy a Heart” and “All Eyes on You”.

Their feelings were indeed real, but big egos can’t hold up together for too long. Nicki even explained in an interview for GQ in September 2015 that is takes a special kind of man to handle her, to be patient and to realize that she has her own career and concerns.

Advertisement

Putting aside the breakup, it’s great to see that Nicki is preparing something new for her fans. Her last album, The Pinkprint, was released in December 2014, so the expectations are definitely huge.