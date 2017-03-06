It’s Official! Donald Trump’s Inauguration Crowd Size Was Smaller Than For Barack Obama

Donald Trump is having a really bad week, here is something that will not help the current mental state of the 45th U.S. president.

Advertisement

On Monday, the National Park Service decided to release hundreds of photos of the crowd from Trump’s inauguration in January.

It is now possible to compare Trump’s inauguration attendance to the numbers of former President Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013.

Facts do not lie, and they do square with the claims made by the president and his administration a few weeks ago.

Trump’s team insisted all along that at least 1.5 million people attended the historic event. Professionals are now disputing the accuracy of those statements.

Dan Gross, who worked on Obama’s inauguration in 2013, shared: “What this does is validate the other photos that were out there in January. It’s obvious they didn’t have the crowd they were expecting. It’s not rocket science.”

After the controversy over the crowd size started taking a life of its own, Mr. Trump personally called National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds for him to investigate the matter because it had to be a media conspiracy.

Aides spoke about what happened during the tense conversation. They said: “The president believed that the photos might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average.”

Some will be quick to dismiss this report as a non-story because it has nothing to do with how to make America great again.

However, it is the president who turned the whole thing into a big story.

Advertisement

Trump is obsessed with proving the world that he is as popular as the young and charismatic first African-American president ever elected.