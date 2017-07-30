It’s Official! Britney Spears Says Younger Man Sam Asghari Is Her Boyfriend

The singer took to social media to gush about her boy toy. Not only is Britney Spears head over heels about her boyfriend but he is also about to become her husband. The superstar and Sam Asghari are set to get married in a butterfly-themed wedding.

According to new reports, the twice-divorced pop star is planning to propose to Sam and then tie the knot at her Las Vegas residency before the end of this year.

But before all that, the star decided to finally make it official that Asghari is her boyfriend despite their 12 years age difference.

After all, age is just a number right?

35-year-old Spears and 23-year-old Asghari are an item, and the mother of two wants the whole world to know about it.

‘Me and my boyfriend @samasghari,’ the singer captioned one clip featuring the two of them.

Sam shared the same video, writing: ‘Her smile makes me crazy ❤️ @britneyspears.’

In the clip, the two lovebirds are shown grooving along to music looking serious, before Sam smiles.

Britney and Sam have been dating since the beginning of this year, and the younger man even visited Japan to see her on tour.

They met on the set of her Slumber Party music video and clicked straight away.

The woman took a chance with the younger man despite the fact that she has been quite unlucky with romance in the past.

Spears famously dated Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, then briefly married childhood sweetheart, Jason Alexander, only to have it annulled.

In 2004 she married Kevin Federline with whom she has two sons.

They ended up splitting three years later.

Most recently she dated Charlie Eberson in 2015 but they broke up after eight months.

Do you think Spears and Asghari are going to last?