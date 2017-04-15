It’s Here: The First Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’!

After months and months of anticipation, Lucasfilm finally unveiled the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Florida this morning.

The trailer came at the end of a long discussion panel about the new film, hosted by actor/comedian Josh Gad. On stage with him were Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and Mark Hamill.

Several new details were revealed, included our very first bit of information about Tran’s character. Her name is Rose, and she’s a maintenance worker for the Resistance. She’s an unwitting hero, dragged into the action with Finn.

Despite several specific and pointed questions from Gad, Hamill remained tight-lipped on what Luke Skywalker’s role will be in the new movie. Kennedy did jump in to point out that despite his modesty, Hamill’s Skywalker is a “significant” player in the events of The Last Jedi.

As the panel wound down and fans begin to sense that a trailer was about to be unveiled, Johnson trolled the audience by instead revealing the first teaser poster for the film. Technically, it wasn’t much of a troll move, though, because the poster is absolutely incredible (and everyone in the audience got to take one home):

But Johnson wasn’t done. “Of course, there’s a trailer!” he exclaimed to thunderous applause. Then he and the cast took their seats to watch along with the audience.

Now, this is a teaser trailer so we don’t get a lot of hard details about the film or its plot. But the short glimpses we do get are enough to stoke the excitement of fans for weeks to come.

We see Rey training with Luke, Poe and BB-8 narrowly escaping an explosion that wipes out a fleet of Resistance fighters, quick glimpses at Kylo Ren and Finn, and finally, an ominous message from Luke Skywalker himself: “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15, 2017.