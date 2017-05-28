It’s Fitness Time With Brie Bella: ‘I Have Zero Shame In My Postpartum Belly’

Brie Bella gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson just two weeks ago. She is now documenting her journey with motherhood every step of the way on social media, and she is also talking about fitness.

A recent selfie shows the Total Divas star proudly showing off her body next to the gym equipment. She said that 17 days have passed since she has given birth and she has zero shame in her postpartum belly.

She also added that “Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose, I’m finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre-pregnancy body. It’s gonna be a long road, but I’m ready.”

Brie has been posting pictures and detailed information on Instagram about her new life with her little girl who has become her bundle of joy.

She wants everyone to see her journey and the last week wasn’t an exception. She shared a selfie after breastfeeding her firstborn, and she captioned it.

The caption said that breastfeeding had become her favorite thing ever, but on the other hand, this can be quite exhausting. She also said that she wouldn’t change it for anything in the whole world.

After she celebrated her first Mother’s Day she also talked about how much becoming a mom for Birdie means to her and how this changed her perspective on everything.

She admitted that she couldn’t help looking at her baby all the time and she is her greatest gift ever, and she also thanks the Lord for the precious little angel.

She gave birth on May 9th, and her baby’s weight was 8 pounds and 10 ounces, and she was 21 inches long.

“There is no better feeling in this world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” the newly mom stated in an interview just shortly after welcoming her first child into the world. “Now we know what parents mean about the love you are feeling when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”