It’s Decision Time For Kanye West! Family Or Music?

Kanye West is all hyped out about going on tour again, but his wife Kim Kardashian is extremely worried that the rapper will just suffer another meltdown. Is this a turning point in the West-Kardashian relationship?

Yeezy is expected to start touring again in early 2018, with the rapper’s team wanting to put on a stellar production for his fans all over the world after his cancellations.

And we can totally understand this since they were expecting big things from the previous tour! All it takes right now is Kanye’s ‘ok’ and it would be set.

But even though he seems to like the idea, Kim wants him to remember what he has been through during his last tour.

The 36-years old TV celebrity feels that her husband is flirting with a disaster and she’s certainly feeling disappointed, especially since she was the one who worked the most to put him back on his feet.

And with two kids at home and maybe a third one on the way, the KUWK star doesn’t know if she can go through another Kanye meltdown.

The 40-years old rapper has made a lot of progress recovering from the last episode, but there are no guarantees that he’s able to hit the road again. Now, Kim just wants her husband to take things slow and put his health and family first.

A hard thing to do when you’re a living rap legend. Kanye canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour and stayed out of the spotlight for months after his shocking hospitalization in November 2016.

Characterized by his entourage as focused, engaged and even in better shape than in the past, West may take the risk touring again. The question is…what is Kim going to do then?