It’s Been Confirmed! Jeremy Meeks ‘The Hot Convict’ Filed For Divorce From His Wife Melissa

‘Prison Bae’ is back in the dating game. It’s over between Jeremy Meeks and his wife, Melissa Meeks! Melissa previously said in an interview that she planned to file for divorce, but it looks like Jeremy beat her to it. The man who was spotted kissing Chloe Green earlier in the month has reportedly filed for the official separation first.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old model is seeking a legal separation, which will divide their assets for the future.

The couple has one child together, Jeremy Junior, and she has another son, Robert, with another man.

As CI readers know, he first became famous in 2014 when his mug shot was distributed all over the internet.

After the police department put his photo on Facebook, it soon became a viral sensation, and everyone on social media was enamored by his smoking good looks.

Unfortunately for Melissa, the man has since moved on to bigger and better things.

Although, It’s a shame that it had to end the way that it did.

Melissa thought he was traveling to Turkey for work, but instead, she saw him on a yacht with billionaire Chloe Green.

In a report by the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old nurse said to the Daily Mail, “we talked about divorce, and I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

Chloe isn’t off the hook either. The 26-year-old heiress knew that Jeremy was married the whole time and Melissa is furious about it. She said, “I know it takes two to tango, but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable.”