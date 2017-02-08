It’s A Miracle! Lamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter “Awake and Talking!”

Everybody can now let out a sigh of relief.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ young daughter is “awake and talking” after the horrific ATV accident that happened not too long ago. The accident, because of which she was submerged under ice-cold water for minutes, was extremely dangerous and she could’ve lost her life!

8 year old Maddie Aldridge was rushed to the hospital in New Orleans and was in “critical” condition until Tuesday, when an updated to her health was last released.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the family said in a statement.

“The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday near Kentwood, La.”

Fortunately, the emergency team was able to resuscitate the young niece of Britney Spears and she was the airlifted to a local hospital.

“She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident,” according to the report.

Maddie had been riding on an ATV when she swerved to miss a ditch and it went into the water.

She was upside down and her panicked mother and step father, Jamie Watson, were unable to free her from the seat belt.

As if the requests for prayers of both her grandmother and her aunt worked, the little girl made a miraculous recovery. Britney Spears asked her 50 million Twitter followers for “prayers for Maddie’s speedy recovery.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement continued.

“Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

We are very glad Maddie is safe!