It Turns Out Drake Is Still Making Cash From His Time On Degrassi – You Won’t Believe How Much

Todd Malm Posted On 07/18/2017
DrakeSource: KSDBManhattan.com

As many fans of Degrassi: The Next Generation know, Drake, the famous Toronto rapper, used to star on the show as the young star basketball player who is paralyzed and ends up in a wheelchair. It was a humble time for the superstar, but the self-proclaimed “6-god” hasn’t forgotten his beginnings in the entertainment industry.

And how much is the rapper making from the Canadian teen drama?

You won’t believe it because it’s only a whopping $8.25.

That’s right, $8.25.

It’s probably good the rapper chose a career in music because that series certainly wouldn’t pay his bills!

Check out the Toronto native’s Instagram post here:

Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep…💰💸💵💴💴💶💷

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The rapper joked, “Degrassi money still coming in…don’t sleep!”

In case you’re not familiar with Degrassi, Drake starred on the show for eight consecutive seasons between 2001-2007 as the basketball player who was shot during a school shooting.

And we have to give him credit for not forgetting his start in show business.

Back in 2015, the rapper reunited with his co-stars, Adamo Ruggiero, Daniel Clark, and Lauren Collins at a web series screening.

During the 2016 American Awards, he accepted an honor from Degrassi castmate Nina Dobrev.

Yes, Drake’s career is certainly at its height.

In 2017, Forbes estimated Drake’s net worth to be close to $90 million, making him the fifth wealthiest hip-hop/ R & B artist in the world.

In an interview with W Magazine in 2015, he opened up about his decision to pursue music rather than acting, “back then, I’d spend a full day on set and then go to the studio to make music until 4 or 5 a.m., I’d sleep in my dressing room and then be in front of the cameras again by 9. Eventually, they realized I was juggling two professions and told me I had to choose. I chose this life.”

