Is Venus Williams In The Clear? – Check Out The Details Of The Recently Released Police Report

Will Venus Williams be absolved of blame? The police of Palm Beach Gardens confirmed the tennis pro “lawfully” entered the intersection where she was involved in a car accident that left one person dead. This contradicts previous reports that it was the tennis player’s fault.

And how do we know this?

Surveillance footage was released from a residential community near the scene of the crash, and it showed Williams coming to a stop before another car slammed into her SUV.

Linda Barson – the driver of the other vehicle – sustained injuries in the crash while her husband, Jerome Barson, 78, unfortunately, passed away.

Us Weekly obtained a copy of the report from the police that stated, “after the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located.”

“Based on the evidence in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic circle and attempted to travel north through the intersection to BallenIsles Drive.”

The report claimed Williams hit the brakes to avoid collision with another vehicle and shortly after the car driven by Linda Barson crashed into the SUV driven by Venus.

Previously, the police said Williams was to blame for “violating the right of way,” and if that isn’t bad enough, witnesses claimed to have seen the tennis player run a red light, which is a massive breach of the law.

However, now she is in the clear, and it looks like she won’t be prosecuted for any crimes.

These revelations couldn’t have come at a better time for Venus, considering the accident has been all over the news with fans wanting to know what happened. We’re glad Venus is ok, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Jerome Barson.