FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
carmelo anthony jamie foxx janet jackson Kevin Spacey joseline hernandez dakota johnson tamar braxton Joy-Anna Duggar angelina jolie deena cortese nene leakes amy schumer cardi b brad pitt russell crowe andy cohen t.i. Jasmine Sanders bethenny frankel kim kardashian blake shelton kylie jenner kenya moore
Home » Entertainment

Is ‘Vampire Diaries’ Returning For Season 9?

Ricki Mathers Posted On 10/28/2017
18
12.7K Views
7


Dobrev, Somerhalder, WesleySource: Tunefind

It hasn’t even been a year since we said goodbye to The CW’s massive vampires, werewolves, and witches (oh my!) romantic drama “The Vampire Diaries.” The show somehow managed to keep a strong fan base even after the main star left at the end of the sixth season. Although the elusive Elena, played by Nina Dobrev, did show her face for the rumored series finale, reports have been claiming that it may not be over yet.

The finale episode of the unpredictable show aired on March 10, 2017. Since then, fans have been getting their vampire fix from a spin-off starring the original vampire family simply titled “The Originals.”

It has been announced that the fifth season of “The Originals” will be its last. That doesn’t mean that viewers will have to see the end of the vampire/werewolf saga that seemingly began with the “Twilight” installment.

Stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley have all denied coming back for another season or playing the same characters again. Ian has joked that they are filming season nine soon but explained later that they can’t play youthful vampires forever.

Although show runner Julie Plec has denied plans for another season, it was never officially cancelled.

The ratings did slip, especially once “Arrow” premiered, but the show’s loyal fans still tuned in — not to mention the day and age where people are still discovering series on Netflix.

It doesn’t seem like the chances for another season are good; however, spin-off ideas are dancing in Julie Plec’s head as we speak.

Dobrev, Somerhalder, and Wesley are all amazing actors but haven’t had the best time finding successful work off of “The Vampire Diaries.”

“The Originals” was a spin-off of “TVD” that is doing exceptionally well and even though it’s nearing the end of its era there’s a possibility that we could see all of the stars from the shows reunite in a new series that’s sure to please.

Advertisement

What do you think about the possibility of a ninth season? Would you watch a spin-off of “TVD” or “TO?”

Post Views: 12,743

Read more about ian somerhalder nina dobrev Paul Wesley The Vampire Diaries

Advertisement

You may also like
Paul Wesley And Phoebe Tonkin Break Up Again!
10/16/2017
Nina Dobrev Unveils Banging New Bob, See The Look
10/01/2017
Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Address Reproductive Coercion Controversy After He Admitted To Secretly Throwing Away Her Birth Control
09/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
18 Comments

Amanda Austin
10/29/2017 at 6:36 pm
Reply

Hell yes and i can speak for about 10 others that have it saved to our dvrs still to this day. I think its a great idea


Sarah
10/29/2017 at 4:50 pm
Reply

It all messed up now becsuse ian wife didn’t want him kissing all over Nina on the show or act together it won’t be the same. Nikki is jealous type she won’t handle it


Maria
10/29/2017 at 4:38 pm
Reply

I would love for The Vampire Diaries to return with Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) & Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) together of course as well as everyone else that made the show into what many people cane to love. Can’t even tease me about this, I was in love with the show.. I still actually watch reruns on netflix and when I’m done.. I start over after watching some other supernatural show of mine.. but none compare to The Vampire Diaries..


Annissa
10/29/2017 at 3:06 pm
Reply

I would love for more season of vampire diaries I love I would like to see (Nina&lan) together in it and Carolina and her kids with bonnie .
LOVE VAMPIRE DIARIES


Samantha
10/29/2017 at 1:05 pm
Reply

I would watch it, but like some part of me wants there to be like a next generation thing


Denise
10/29/2017 at 12:49 pm
Reply

Yes I would watch both I would love for another season or spin off to air


Betty
10/29/2017 at 9:14 am
Reply

Yes yes I would love to see the tvd back I miss watching it please bring it back!!!!


Holly
10/29/2017 at 7:43 am
Reply

I would love a season 9😍😍😍





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *