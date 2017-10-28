Is ‘Vampire Diaries’ Returning For Season 9?

It hasn’t even been a year since we said goodbye to The CW’s massive vampires, werewolves, and witches (oh my!) romantic drama “The Vampire Diaries.” The show somehow managed to keep a strong fan base even after the main star left at the end of the sixth season. Although the elusive Elena, played by Nina Dobrev, did show her face for the rumored series finale, reports have been claiming that it may not be over yet.

The finale episode of the unpredictable show aired on March 10, 2017. Since then, fans have been getting their vampire fix from a spin-off starring the original vampire family simply titled “The Originals.”

It has been announced that the fifth season of “The Originals” will be its last. That doesn’t mean that viewers will have to see the end of the vampire/werewolf saga that seemingly began with the “Twilight” installment.

Stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley have all denied coming back for another season or playing the same characters again. Ian has joked that they are filming season nine soon but explained later that they can’t play youthful vampires forever.

Although show runner Julie Plec has denied plans for another season, it was never officially cancelled.

The ratings did slip, especially once “Arrow” premiered, but the show’s loyal fans still tuned in — not to mention the day and age where people are still discovering series on Netflix.

It doesn’t seem like the chances for another season are good; however, spin-off ideas are dancing in Julie Plec’s head as we speak.

Dobrev, Somerhalder, and Wesley are all amazing actors but haven’t had the best time finding successful work off of “The Vampire Diaries.”

“The Originals” was a spin-off of “TVD” that is doing exceptionally well and even though it’s nearing the end of its era there’s a possibility that we could see all of the stars from the shows reunite in a new series that’s sure to please.

What do you think about the possibility of a ninth season? Would you watch a spin-off of “TVD” or “TO?”