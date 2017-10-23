Is Toya Wright Ready To Reconcile With Tamar Braxton?

Tamar Braxton and Toya Wright could reconcile according to reports. Fans will remember when Tamar and Toya’s friendship fell apart when the singer verbally attacked the TV personality during a post that was initially meant to be an apology to their mutual friend, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Ever since they had their friendship collapse; the pair doesn’t have the most delightful things to say about one another. In fact, Wright once stated that Tamar is the “fakest b***h” she has ever had the displeasure of meeting.

However, Braxton recently stated during an interview with The Breakfast Club that she “has no idea” why they had their relationship fall apart in the first place.The singer claimed she misses Toya and hopes they can one day get back together as friends.

#ToyaWright clears things up on #TamarBraxton @toyawright @tvonetv #sistercircletv A post shared by SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

At the moment, Toya Wright – the ex-wife of Lil’ Wayne who is also pregnant – said she hopes for “nothing but the best” for her old friend Tamar.

According to BET, Toya spoke in a positive light about Tamar recently with comments like, “I would like to say that I wish Tamar Braxton the best.” She continued saying that Braxton is a great singer, very talented, and deserving of all and any success she gets along the way.

Additionally, Wright claimed that black women don’t play nice with each other in the media and it creates a wrong impression of them in popular culture. Toya demanded the “cattiness” to stop. The ex-wife of Lil’ Wayne said “black women have to do better” because they use social media platforms as a vent for petty and “catty” emotions.