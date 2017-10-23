FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. Kelly Dodd tamar braxton mary j blige kris jenner kelly clarkson meghan king edmonds joseline hernandez bill o'reilly blac chyna kylie jenner kim kardashian kanye west kate middleton tameka cottle john stamos nene leakes angelina jolie kandi burruss travis scott khloe kardashian cardi b bernice burgos
Home » Entertainment

Is Toya Wright Ready To Reconcile With Tamar Braxton?

Bridget Hill Posted On 10/23/2017
1
615 Views
1


Toya WrightSource: KontrolMagazine.com

Tamar Braxton and Toya Wright could reconcile according to reports. Fans will remember when Tamar and Toya’s friendship fell apart when the singer verbally attacked the TV personality during a post that was initially meant to be an apology to their mutual friend, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Ever since they had their friendship collapse; the pair doesn’t have the most delightful things to say about one another. In fact, Wright once stated that Tamar is the “fakest b***h” she has ever had the displeasure of meeting.

However, Braxton recently stated during an interview with The Breakfast Club that she “has no idea” why they had their relationship fall apart in the first place.The singer claimed she misses Toya and hopes they can one day get back together as friends.

#ToyaWright clears things up on #TamarBraxton @toyawright @tvonetv #sistercircletv

A post shared by SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) on

At the moment, Toya Wright – the ex-wife of Lil’ Wayne who is also pregnant – said she hopes for “nothing but the best” for her old friend Tamar.

According to BET, Toya spoke in a positive light about Tamar recently with comments like, “I would like to say that I wish Tamar Braxton the best.” She continued saying that Braxton is a great singer, very talented, and deserving of all and any success she gets along the way.

Advertisement

Additionally, Wright claimed that black women don’t play nice with each other in the media and it creates a wrong impression of them in popular culture. Toya demanded the “cattiness” to stop. The ex-wife of Lil’ Wayne said “black women have to do better” because they use social media platforms as a vent for petty and “catty” emotions.

Post Views: 615

Read more about tamar braxton Toya Wright

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey’ While Drunk In Epic Video — The Talent Is Raw
10/22/2017
Tamar Braxton Deletes Instagram Post Going After Husband Vincent Herbert
10/19/2017
Tamar Braxton Is Ready To Make Peace With One Of Her Former Co-Stars On The Set Of “The Real”
10/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

DARIUS
10/23/2017 at 11:05 pm
Reply

Tamar don’t fall for the b.s TOYA is not relevant and she basically trashed you. People like toya isn’t good company to keep. She did it once in her book just imagine her capabilities keep it moving tamar.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *