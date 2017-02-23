Is Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey Worth $500k?

It’s been two weeks since Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Finals jersey went missing. According to the Houston Police Department, it is safe to presume that it has been stolen.

According to media reports, the jersey is valued at $500k! It was stolen after Brady led the New England Patriots to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Super Bowl LI.

The Houston cops released the police report on the stolen jersey, and Tom Brady is listed as a victim. It describes him as a 39-year-old, 6 foot 4, 225 pound Caucasian male whose missing property is a New England Patriots football jersey worth $500k.

According to the police, there have been no new developments yet. However, the case is being handled very seriously as a 1st-degree felony by the unit that investigates major crimes. Apparently, any stolen item worth $300k makes the crime a 1st-degree felony.

Interestingly, the Jersey could be worth more according to the founder of auction website Lelands, Josh Evans. He said he could probably sell it for a million bucks if he auctioned it now.

Josh said the value would probably go down in the future, but at the moment with all the drama surrounding it the jersey could go for at least $1 million if you can find the right person.

Brady famously realized that his jersey was missing while in the Patriots locker room after their historic victory at the Super Bowl. Brady says he put it in a bag, and when he came out, it had disappeared.

The loss reportedly dampened the Pats’ post-game celebrations.