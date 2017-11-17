Is This The Real Reason For Which T.I. Wants Tiny Back For Good?

T.I. reportedly wants Tiny back after their divorce and this time it’s for good. Tiny’s Xscape bandmate, Kandi Burruss, just recently revealed that his dream is a reality.

Now that T.I.’s wife Tiny is practically going back to her glory days with her 90s Xscape, he wants his wife back for good.

‘Tiny’s career is on fire right now – she’s getting ready to head off on tour and she’s back on top again,’ a source told Hollywood Life recently.

‘The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited, and she’s got her mojo back.’

The insider also added that the fact that Xscape got back together was just the boost Tiny needed to feel like she could do her own thing and be known as more than just T.I.’s wife.

It looks like T.I. is all for this as well. The insider went on to say that T.I. is extremely attracted to Tiny’s new life and career as it reminds him of the old Tiny he ‘first fell in love with’ back in the day.

November 6 was officially Xscape’s day in their hometown of Atlanta.

T.I. was there to support Tiny for her big day.

He even had a cameo when he stopped by a practice in Xscape’s pilot episode of Xscape: Still Kickin It on Bravo.

At OLG with my Pretty Hustle Gang @brittanyreshun @dexterjamesmediaa @eclass1982 Pretty Hustle Merch coming soon! Hope you got your tickets for The Great Xscape Tour….🙏🏽👑🗝 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

In that scene, Tiny said she and T.I. were just taking things one day at a time.

Tip also seemed to be a peacemaker between Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott as the women disagreed on the setlist for their first show back together.

Tiny pointed out that Tip called the group a ‘legend’ for the first time and said he must have been in an excellent mood.

The subject of T.I. and Tiny always comes up during interviews as the ladies make their media rounds.

Recently, Tiny’s good friend and bandmate, Kandi revealed that Tiny and T.I. are seriously back together.

Hope y'all already tune in to @bravotv it's a triple threat tonight!! Still Kickin It is about to come on at 9pm & then my favorite doctors show @therealdrjackie Married To Medicine right after! Don't miss it.. A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Xscape made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night.

Tiny was quite shy when Andy Cohen asked for an update on T.I. and Tiny.

But Kandi had no problem making it clear the two are still going strong.

On the other hand, just recently T.I. and Diddy stopped by the Ace of Diamonds strip club, and they brought a bag full of cash and spent $100,000 on strippers. We wonder how Tiny feels about this.