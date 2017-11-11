Is The Weeknd Writing About Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber For His Next Album?

Should Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez be worried about some potential diss tracks on The Weeknd’s next album? Check out what he has planned.

Selena and Justin are hanging out again, and this happened just days before she broke up with The Weeknd.

Do you like Selena ? A post shared by boybelieber (@bvelieber) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Will The Weeknd sing about everything that’s happened lately?

‘The Weeknd is already working on his next album,’ according to a source.

‘He writes about his life, his highs, and lows. He’s writing songs about his relationship with Selena, but he’s promised to keep it positive.’

Indeed, it seems that he and Selena have ended things amicably considering that she even liked one of his photos on Instagram after the split

What about Justin, though? ‘Justin’s a different story,’ the same insider admitted. ‘Abel’s made no promises about him.’

No one can really blame The Weeknd for being a little shocked at how everything went down. After all, it does seem like Justin just popped in out of nowhere!

Fans were shocked when Justin was photographed at Selena’s home in mid-October, but the buzz was amplified the next week when the two were caught on a breakfast date and at church together.

gifted when … A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

All of this was before news broke that Selena broke up with The Weeknd, increasing the confusion.

The next day, the breakup was confirmed, and that whole week Justin and Selena were inseparable.

They seem to have cooled things off a bit over the last few days, but sources say that Justin is all-in on making the relationship official again. Justin is just waiting for Selena’s approval.