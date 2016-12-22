Is the NFL out for Odell Beckham Jr?

It’s no secret that Beckham Jr. and the NFL have not been the best friends lately, with the Giant’s wide receiver having been fined more than $130,000 since 2014 on many occasions for unsporting conduct. From fines for taunting opponents to charges for verbal abuse, he has seen it all in his young career.

However, the NFL’s latest fine on Beckham is a head scratcher. He was fined $18,000 for wearing cleats in honor of Craig Sager, who passed away last week. Odell revealed the fine on fellow NFL star, Desean Jackson’s Instagram page – after he complained about being penalized for wearing non-regulation cleats. Beckham commented on the post saying, “Don’t worry I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research.” He also added that the fine was nothing to them and that he wasn’t given a prior warning.

The fine is no surprise as it is well known that The NFL has a strict dress code and also does not allow players to wear cleats that don’t match their team’s color. The surprising thing is the amount he is being fined for. The fact that he is a repeat offender may be a factor, however, the usual fine for wrong cleats ranges from $6000-$9000. Furthermore, the fact that Ezekiel Elliott, a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, didn’t get fined for jumping in the Salvation Army kettle – a finable offence, the one Odell would most likely have been fined for, puts Odell’s fine into perspective.

This begs the question of what the NFL has against Odell. Is it to make an example of one of the most marketable and best players in the league? Or indeed the fact that he is a repeat offender. He might just rub people the wrong way. One thing is clear though, Beckham Jr. and the NFL won’t be making up anytime soon.