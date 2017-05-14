Is The Divorce Off? Julia Roberts And Danny Moder Spotted Together After Living “Separate Lives” For The Last 7 Months!

According to new reports, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may be making one last effort to save their 14 years long marriage. The estranged couple was recently caught by the paparazzi together for the first time in months! Will they manage to rekindle their love or will they go on with their divorce?

Advertisement

Yesterday, the actress and her husband were seen leaving an urgent care facility in Malibu, and it was the first time since November that the two appeared in public together.

Source: radaronline.com

Roberts and Moder have three kids together – 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, as well as 9-year-old Henry.

The couple has been surrounded by rumors of marital problems for years!

“Their marriage has been on the rocks for ages,” one insider has revealed.

According to another source, Roberts has been having trouble trusting Moder because he cheated on his first wife with her.

She and Roberts fell for each other while filming for The Mexican and eventually, he left his wife at the time for her.

Even though there is no proof her husband has ever cheated on her, Roberts thinks that the passion between them diminishing means the man has found someone else.

Although there are from time to time moments when they seem happy, “Julia can be a very difficult person to live with.”

“She can be very emotionally draining. There’s always something playing on her mind, and she takes everything out on Danny whether he’s at fault or not,” added the insider.

It looks like in the past seven months, period of time during which they haven’t made any public appearances, they’ve been living completely separate lives.

Advertisement

Do you believe that they should give their romance another chance?