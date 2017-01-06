Is the 2017 Golden Globes Safe to Attend?

The huge 2017 Golden Globe Awards show will of course be fun but needs to be safe as well. Considering there is going to be a big audience as well as hundreds of A-list celebrities there on Sunday, the fear of any terrorist attacks taking place is real, reason for which the security for the night is one of the most crucial points from behind the scenes.

The show will be taking place amid multiple law-enforcement agencies and private services.

“This is obviously a high-profile event and there’s a tremendous amount of security put into this,” stated Lt. Lincoln Hoshino, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department

The Globes are set to take place on Sunday around the Beverly Hilton, reason for which, the Beverly Hills police are set to collaborate with the many others law-enforcement agencies on security of the place.

The FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are working with Beverly Hills P.D.

Furthermore, the private security officers hired by the event’s organizers to keep everything safe also play a major role.

On Wednesday, the Hilton informed about their plan to move people from the award show to the after-party with a revised transportation and security system.

The number of security stations processing party-goers as they check in to the event has also been increased and the busses taking them to the after-party will go through security checkpoints as well.

Private security, Hoshino is responsible with the access of employees and guests to restricted areas within the Globes.

When a Hoshino rep was asked whether or not we should expect to see armed officers wearing body armor at the even this year as well, he answered: “Absolutely. That’s the norm. I know that we’re using a lot of technology at the event. We consider this a large-scale event, and there’s going to be a multi agency response.”