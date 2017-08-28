Is Taylor Swift Mocking Kim Kardashian’s Robbery In New Video?

Taylor Swift has been accused of executing some low blows aimed toward Mr. and Mrs. West ever since she announced her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” but this is the lowest yet. Viewers seem to think that the pop crooner is mocking Kim Kardashian’s robbery in the video to the song.

In the “Look What You Made Me Do” visuals, Taylor is seen in a bathtub full of jewels while making a gun shape with her fingers.

The accused shade stems from the fact that Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint before being placed in a bath tub while robbers got away with millions of dollars in jewelry in Paris, France.

The experience was traumatizing to say the absolute least. The social media mogul recalls having flashbacks and even had to attend many sessions of therapy as expected to recover from the incident.

It doesn’t help that not too long after the incident, Kanye West suffered his mental breakdown in front of the entire world.

Some fans explain that Tay-Tay has a heart and would never be that cruel; however, details leading up to the release of the video makes it seem like she definitely could.

In addition to making fun of Kanye’s unique stage set up from his Life of Pablo concerts in the single, she recently announced that the release date would be on November 10 — the 10-year death anniversary to Kanye’s late mother Donda West.

Swift’s team insists that the accusations of Taylor doing it on purpose are completely false, but the fact that she’s taking shot after shot makes it pretty hard to argue that this isn’t something that was carefully orchestrated much like everything else the “Red” singer does.

What is your opinion on this rumored war between Taylor Swift and The Wests? Do you think that everything is being purposefully done?