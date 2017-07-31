FREE NEWSLETTER
Is Tamron Hall Coming For Megyn Kelly With Her New Show? Former Fox News Star Is Having Trouble At NBC

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/31/2017
Tamron Hall Megyn KellyCredit: Instagram

Are Tamron Hall and Megyn Kelly ready to compete for the same audience?

A source close to the former “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” host seems to think she is eager to take her sweet revenge on Kelly.

In February, Hall was more or less dropped from “TODAY” for NBC’s recruit – Kelly.

The former FOX News Channel host has a triple role on the Peacock Network, including a morning show in the 9 a.m. hour.

The program entitled “Megyn Kelly Today” will premiere on September 25th.

For the past six months, Hall has been traveling all over the country giving speeches while working on new episodes of “Deadline: Crime” on the Investigation Discovery channel.

Recently, fans of the Texan reporter were thrilled to learn that she is heading back to television with her morning program in partnership with The Weinstein Company film studio.

The company praised her in the following statement: “Tamron is far and away that person. She is an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We could not be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Many TV experts predict that that there is a significant possibility that Hall’s show will be in direct competition with Megyn’s program.

The insider spoke to In Touch and said Hall is very excited to return to the job she loves.

The friend told the publication Hall would love to have higher ratings than Kelly.

The person shared: “Tamron is very excited for this amazing opportunity, but nothing would make her happier than to beat Megyn once her show premieres. By topping Megyn’s ratings, Tamron would be able to extract the ultimate revenge.”

It will not be that hard to beat Kelly because scandals and controversies have plagued her arrival.

Her interview with Alex Jones, the host of Infowars, led to parents who lost their children during the Sandy Hook school shooting to remove her from a charity event.

Kelly’s chitchat with Vladimir Putin did not bring in the ratings that the network expected.

Another insider went on to say the Kelly is having problems getting big name celebrities on her show.

The person said: “She is having a problem booking guests and high-profile politicians.”

The source added: “The live audience will be a huge part of the show, which will take a lot of the attention and focus on her. Megyn was unhappy about it because she does not like interacting with strangers who are not newsmakers on camera. But NBC insisted because they need this show to do well.”

Will you be watching Hall’s new show? What are your impressions on Kelly thus far?

