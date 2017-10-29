Is Tamar Braxton Taking A Play Out Of Bestie Tiny Harris’ Playbook And Divorcing Just To Get Ratings For Reality Show?

News recently broke that Tamar Braxton was divorcing her husband Vincent Herbert over “irreconcilable differences.” The day after the split was announced, a trailer for the latest season of their reality show “Tamar and Vince” was released. It was the timing and what happened at the end of the preview that has got some people thinking that this “divorce” is methodical.

Braxton has definitely been hinting that there were problems between her and her soon-to-be ex-husband –making this separation predictable. However, it’s the way that the situation is being promoted that has blog Fameolous suspicious of it.

The blog pointed out that although the cat was just let out of the bag on the 25th, the following day, a sneak peek was released and at the end of it Tamar takes off her ring and places it on the counter! Considering that scenes were shot months ago, this would mean that the 40-year-old most likely went to reshoot more material for the episodes.

If that isn’t evidence enough for you to think something fishy is going on, the singer’s three sisters, Towanda, Trina, and Traci Braxton recently landed in LA in support of Tamar but during a candid airport interview with TMZ, Towanda said that viewers will be able to see what the problem between the couple is on the next season of “Braxton Family Values.”

Tamar is close with Tiny Harris who just wrapped up the series finale for her and T.I’s reality show earlier this year.

Tiny and T.I “filed for divorce” last year after some public drama and now the two are working on their marriage again after racking up the highest ratings the “Family Hustle” had in years.

The secrets out that Vincent Herbert is being sued by Sony and the couple allegedly had to sell their massive mansion due to money issues. What better way to solve those problems than to up the drama and sign on for more seasons of “Tamar and Vince” and “Braxton Family Values” after being fired from her talk show gig and a mediocre charting album?

Do you think that Tamar is “divorcing” Vince for ratings or is this the real deal?