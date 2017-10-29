FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
carmelo anthony jamie foxx janet jackson Kevin Spacey joseline hernandez dakota johnson tamar braxton Joy-Anna Duggar angelina jolie deena cortese nene leakes amy schumer cardi b brad pitt russell crowe andy cohen t.i. Jasmine Sanders bethenny frankel kim kardashian blake shelton kylie jenner kenya moore
Home » Entertainment

Is Tamar Braxton Taking A Play Out Of Bestie Tiny Harris’ Playbook And Divorcing Just To Get Ratings For Reality Show?

Ricki Mathers Posted On 10/29/2017
4
57.0K Views
21


Tamar Braxton and Vincent HerbertSource: WE

News recently broke that Tamar Braxton was divorcing her husband Vincent Herbert over “irreconcilable differences.” The day after the split was announced, a trailer for the latest season of their reality show “Tamar and Vince” was released. It was the timing and what happened at the end of the preview that has got some people thinking that this “divorce” is methodical.

Braxton has definitely been hinting that there were problems between her and her soon-to-be ex-husband –making this separation predictable. However, it’s the way that the situation is being promoted that has blog Fameolous suspicious of it.

The blog pointed out that although the cat was just let out of the bag on the 25th, the following day, a sneak peek was released and at the end of it Tamar takes off her ring and places it on the counter! Considering that scenes were shot months ago, this would mean that the 40-year-old most likely went to reshoot more material for the episodes.

If that isn’t evidence enough for you to think something fishy is going on, the singer’s three sisters, Towanda, Trina, and Traci Braxton recently landed in LA in support of Tamar but during a candid airport interview with TMZ, Towanda said that viewers will be able to see what the problem between the couple is on the next season of “Braxton Family Values.”

Tamar is close with Tiny Harris who just wrapped up the series finale for her and T.I’s reality show earlier this year.

Tiny and T.I “filed for divorce” last year after some public drama and now the two are working on their marriage again after racking up the highest ratings the “Family Hustle” had in years.

The secrets out that Vincent Herbert is being sued by Sony and the couple allegedly had to sell their massive mansion due to money issues. What better way to solve those problems than to up the drama and sign on for more seasons of “Tamar and Vince” and “Braxton Family Values” after being fired from her talk show gig and a mediocre charting album?

Advertisement

Do you think that Tamar is “divorcing” Vince for ratings or is this the real deal?

Post Views: 56,977

Read more about tamar braxton vincent herbert Braxton Family Values tamar and vince

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton’s Former Co-Host Loni Love And Her ‘The Real’ Colleagues Send Well Wishes Amid Vincent Herbert Divorce
10/29/2017
Tamar Braxton Posts Sweet Photo Of Son Logan Amid Vincent Herbert Divorce
10/27/2017
Tamar Braxton’s Sister Towanda Says There’s Been More Than One Abusive Incident Involving Vincent Herbert: “He Changed By Covering It Up”
10/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Lisa
10/29/2017 at 7:06 pm
Reply

Called this when I heard the announcement 😞


Marshaunda Almon
10/29/2017 at 5:57 pm
Reply

I really hope and pray they stay together and get professional help. Sometimes we make mistakes by jumping to conclusion and pointing the finger at one another. We should sit down with ourselves frist ,and understand that we should forgive ,and apologize before its to late. We are all human being and relaize we do make mistakes, and we are not perfect, but “God is”. Live , Love, Laugh is my “Motto”, forever. Something we forget where we come too. Remember if that man love you or woman, and make you laugh or smile ,you should try and make it work. If not ,then get a Divorce.


Renee
10/29/2017 at 12:32 pm
Reply

She is attention getter and since Toni was a big singer she copy and sometime sound like tony. Now she copying from Tiny I thinks it’s to get ratings.


W Callaway
10/29/2017 at 8:55 am
Reply

Tamar is fake news and so is the divorce. Will do anything for attention. Especially for tv ratings


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *