Is Tamar Braxton Ready For Divorce?

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s matrimony has been in dire-straits for the last while, but it looks like it may finally be ending for good! The singer – who is also an actress – posted a dark and gloomy meme on Instagram yesterday, September 2nd, which hinted at their deteriorating relationship.

In the post, she wrote – and we’re paraphrasing here – she is learning some people are just no good for her no matter what she does.

Now, we’re not entirely sure who she’s referring to, but we could only assume it’s her husband!

Braxton finished her post with, “Preserve your Peace!! It is yours!”

Check out the cryptic message below:

Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn't give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!🌟 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

If that isn’t good enough evidence for you the publication, Rhymes With Snitch, reported that Tamar started crying on Instagram live while simultaneously telling her fans that someone treats her like “she would be nothing without them.”

And even though Vince’s name wasn’t mentioned, we can only assume the subliminal message indicting her husband is there at the forefront.

Tamar has had a rough past couple of years! Fans will remember she was fired from The Real in 2016 – sometime around May.

Braxton confirmed she was let go from her position on the talk show during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

After she left the series, Steve Harvey gave Tamar the opportunity to create and produce her own show with the help of 112th Street Productions.

She also left Epic Records in 2016 and signed with eOne Records for a $1 million deal. Despite her trouble with both her relationships and her career, it looks like nobody can hold Tamar back, as her single went to number 5 on the US R & B chart. She also appeared in an episode of In The Cut in 2016.