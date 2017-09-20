Is Steve Harvey Getting Blacklisted From Hollywood? TV Host Can’t Book One A-List Celebrity

It seems like Steve Harvey’s alleged grimy ways are catching up to him. The well-known host has moved his talk show, “The Steve Harvey Show,” from Chicago to Los Angeles in hopes to be able to book some bigger names in the star-studded city, but insiders say it isn’t working out.

The actor has had a hard year in the media and his nonchalant attitude isn’t helping him get back in the good graces of Hollywood’s big wigs.

Harvey has an inspiring story of going from homeless to touring comedian. Becoming good friends with some of the biggest names in comedy like Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac, and Eddie Murphy made Steve Harvey a household name.

The younger generation started to admire him, even more, when many of his hilarious reactions to “Family Feud” answers while hosting went viral.

Harvey still appeared to be a big name until his past came to light and his behavior changed over the past year and a half.

Between a lawsuit from his ex-wife who detailed Harvey’s wrongdoings as a husband and a father, the attention garnered on his current wife’s checkered past, and the release of his list of demands while on set — Steve has lost his appeal.

Additionally, the 60-year-old lost fans when he went off on a Flint caller during a radio spat where he ended up telling the person to “enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

Now an insider told Radar Online: “It’s a disaster! Execs assumed moving Steve from Chicago to L.A. would make it easier to get stars on his show. It hasn’t worked. Steve has zero relationships with Hollywood, and he’s hired people who tell him ‘yes’ instead of producers connected to A-list managers and publicists.”

Do you think Steve will ever be able to regain the respect that he once had?