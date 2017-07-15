Is ‘Sister Wives’ Over? All Four Wives Are Reportedly Ready To Leave Kody Brown

There’s trouble brewing on the set of Sister Wives. After seven seasons on TLC, all four of Kody Brown’s wives are threatening to get out. Will this spell the end of Sister Wives? Or can Kody save his troubled marriages?

Apparently Kody’s wives are sick and tired of his abusive ways and desire for more fame. They are also frustrated with how Kody is constantly trying to lure more women to the house. If Kody doesn’t change soon, all four of the ladies are thinking about parting ways and starting new lives.

Of course, the first signs of trouble began when Kody met his fourth wife, Robyn. After welcoming her to the family, Kody split with his first wife, Mari, and tied the knot with Robyn. He told the rest of his wives, with whom he is not legally married, that he needed to wed Robyn to adopt her children.

“Christine (his third wife) says the family was ruined when Robyn arrived on the scene,” a source revealed. “Janelle (wife number two) has been very loyal to her husband. But even for her, there is a limit to how much of Kody’s behavior she can put up with.”

Sadly, even Robyn is thinking about leaving Kody. She allegedly feels like he has changed since they got married and isn’t the same man she once loved. Unfortunately, the women will have to act fast if they want to get out first. In fact, Kody is reportedly thinking about dumping them soon and replacing them with other wives.

Kody and his wives have been strong supporters of the polygamous life. The family was originally based in Utah but were forced to flee to Las Vegas for fear of legal issues with their multiple marriages. Kody and his four wives share some 18 kids together and left Utah in a hurry. Although Las Vegas has been a big change over the past six years, Kody belies it was the right move.

“There was an immense amount of peace that we felt in arriving in Las Vegas,” Kody explained. “It was like, ‘Okay, this is our new home, and here we believe we will experience freedom.”

Kody and his clan are members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). Their religion believes in practicing polygamy and is an offshoot of the Mormon Church. Kody’s other wives include Janelle and Christine.

Kody has not commented on the status of his marriages or whether or not he is thinking about leaving his wives. TLC has yet to release a statement on the future of Sister Wives.