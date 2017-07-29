Is Simon Cowell’s New Band The Next One Direction?

After the dissolution of One Direction, there’s a hole in the music scene where a boy-band needs to be. Well, don’t worry because Simon Cowell, creator of The X-Factor and American Idol, could have a possible replacement.

Simon’s new band, PRETTYMUCH – that’s right, it’s written in all-caps – just released their new single, “Would You Mind,” and it’s possible this new group has something special for the future.

The song, which was written by Savan Kotecha – the man who has helped One Direction, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd – helped the band with their new tracks, so there’s no doubt that in this group lies serious potential.

#WOULDYOUMIND IS OUT NOW!!!!!! go download it and share it with your friends, your crush, your grandma, everybody https://t.co/ni0w2SNo8k pic.twitter.com/b31lMk8JB9 — PRETTYMUCH (@PRETTYMUCH) July 21, 2017

The band is made up of four different young guys from the United States as well as Canada.

There’s Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara, as well as Zion Kuwonu.

All five of the boys were discovered by Syco Music founder, Simon Cowell.

Since the year 2016, the group has been living in a house in Los Angeles where they’ve been writing, dancing, recording, and producing.

Because of Simon’s hookups, the boys will even perform at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Not only will PRETTYMUCH perform, but the groups The Dolan Twins, Lucy Hale, Janel Parrish, Chris Pratt, Tyler Posey, Yara Shahidi, and HudsonYang are all confirmed to appear at the ceremony.

Advertisement

It will be broadcasted inside the University Of Southern California’s Galen Center on Sunday, August 13th. If you’re a fan of the Teen Choice Awards, you’ll be excited to hear that there will be new categories this year like Choice Gamer, Choice Change Maker, Choice Latin Song, Choice TVShip, and Choice MovieShip.