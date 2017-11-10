Is Selena Gomez Toying With The Weeknd, Despite Reuniting With Justin Bieber? – She Liked His Picture And Fans Are Going Crazy!

Selena Gomez just liked one of her ex The Weeknd’s pics after rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber. Their fans are absolutely losing their minds.

We have to admit that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship is moving quite fast.

happy birthday my brother @frenchmontana . tonight gets hazyyyy A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Just a little while ago she got a dog together with the Weekend, and things seemed to go just fine, and the next minute she is back with Justin.

On the other hand, on November 9, she just liked one of The Weeknd’s pics, and this immediately sent her fans into hysterics.

‘Happy birthday my brother,’ Abel captioned a pic of himself and rapper French Montana while out partying. ‘Tonight gets hazyyyy.’

Nothing out of the ordinary here, but wait until Selena likes the image!

Afterwards, an endless flood of comments poured in from fans and critics over her liking The Weeknd’s photo.

The comments range from touching ones to downright angry with Selena for what she did to Abel and then deciding to like his picture.

‘How you gonna like ur ex’s pic after getting back with ur trash ex,’ one fan wrote.

Wolves is out tomorrow morning @marshmellomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

‘Selena lost something amazing in her life, no ones better then @theweeknd,’ another commenter said.

‘Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,’ yet another fan added. ‘You get our feelings mixed up.’

These fans are pissed! Others enjoyed seeing the gesture. ‘Awwwe sel liked,’ wrote one. ‘Dude she’s playing games,’ one skeptical user commented. Well, who knows what exactly is going on between all of them. Maybe Selena and The Weeknd are still friends.