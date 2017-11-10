FREE NEWSLETTER
Is Selena Gomez Toying With The Weeknd, Despite Reuniting With Justin Bieber? – She Liked His Picture And Fans Are Going Crazy!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/10/2017
Is Selena Gomez Toying With The Weeknd, Despite Reuniting With Justin Bieber - She Liked His Picture And Fans Are Going Crazy!Source: vanityfair.com

Selena Gomez just liked one of her ex The Weeknd’s pics after rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber. Their fans are absolutely losing their minds.

We have to admit that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship is moving quite fast.

 

happy birthday my brother @frenchmontana . tonight gets hazyyyy

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Just a little while ago she got a dog together with the Weekend, and things seemed to go just fine, and the next minute she is back with Justin.

On the other hand, on November 9, she just liked one of The Weeknd’s pics, and this immediately sent her fans into hysterics.

‘Happy birthday my brother,’ Abel captioned a pic of himself and rapper French Montana while out partying. ‘Tonight gets hazyyyy.’

Nothing out of the ordinary here, but wait until Selena likes the image!

Afterwards, an endless flood of comments poured in from fans and critics over her liking The Weeknd’s photo.

The comments range from touching ones to downright angry with Selena for what she did to Abel and then deciding to like his picture.

‘How you gonna like ur ex’s pic after getting back with ur trash ex,’ one fan wrote.

 

Wolves is out tomorrow morning @marshmellomusic

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

‘Selena lost something amazing in her life, no ones better then @theweeknd,’ another commenter said.

‘Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,’ yet another fan added. ‘You get our feelings mixed up.’

Advertisement

These fans are pissed! Others enjoyed seeing the gesture. ‘Awwwe sel liked,’ wrote one. ‘Dude she’s playing games,’ one skeptical user commented. Well, who knows what exactly is going on between all of them. Maybe Selena and The Weeknd are still friends.

1 Comment

SPARKLE
11/10/2017 at 4:35 am
Reply

No class at all such a waste. Karma is awful don’t toy and play with peoples feelings. This shows she used the Weekend to get Justin back. The game and role he’s playing will blow up in her face rightfully so. Just Sad do better Selena jumping bed to bed is not so lady like. I know this new generations doesn’t care about that but it looks nasty and dangerous. Know your worth! Don’t let these celebrities take you down an alley you can’t find your way out. They have the money not to be worried about their kids just schedule playtime.


