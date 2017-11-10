Is Scott Disick Going To Be In The 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card?

Maybe Scott Disick’s invite got lost in the mail. The Kardashians are known for throwing huge parties for Christmas and for the epic Christmas cards they send out to family and friends. But this year they might be missing one of their key members, Scott.

Welcome 2 the hood life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

There is still no word on why the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids won’t be showing face, but while the family was spotted on Tuesday at their shoot, Scott was kicking it in Malibu with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

What other family events was Scott not invited to this year?

On the Other hand, Scott seems to be doing just fine together with Sofia Richie. They were just recently on a trip to Mexico for the weekend.

Scott Disick is already a father of the three kids that he shared with Kourtney Kardashian. Now, it seems that he keeps joking about having even more kids with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

It seems like Scott has the baby fever after all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ pregnancy news and rumors.

Style. Class. Momager. Leave a ❤️ to wish @KrisJenner a happy birthday! #KUWTK A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

An insider said that ‘Seeing members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan getting pregnant, Scott jokes with Sofia all the time about what would happen if he ended up getting her pregnant — even though he is in no rush to have children.’

But Scott’s pregnancy quips were purely jokes, the same source confessed.

‘He loves to see the reactions on her face and thinks they’re priceless,’ the insider explained, adding that Scott is ‘a prankster in that way. But make no mistake, he’s thoroughly enjoying the time he and she are spending together.’

The previous reports suggested that Scott apparently wouldn’t get upset if his model girlfriend did end up pregnant with his child, though. So, maybe he won’t mind that much for not being a part of the Kardashians’ Christmas card.