Is Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs’ Breakup Reportedly Due To Kristen Stewart?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ relationship is over. According to recent reports, Rob is seemingly taking stardom lessons from Kristen Stewart, and he remains busy in LA.

Rob and Twigs have canceled their engagement. According to Life and Style, they allegedly want different things when it comes to marriage.

FKA is reportedly wishing to settle down, but Rob just wants to promote and enjoy stardom.

Rob is said to have learned from his former lover and co-star Kristen Stewart. He seems to be putting all of his efforts in maintaining the stardom steam that he has recently received from the role in Good Times.

‘Rob and FKA’s engagement is off. Rob really thought he and FKA would get married, but things have changed. He’s trying to get to a certain level of stardom. R-Pattz feels as though he can learn a lot from K-Stew. And that’s keeping him in LA or on location more than ever,’ according to an insider.

Rob has already followed footsteps of his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart and wrote a short film titled Fear and Shame, and he is also the actor of the short comedy drama movie.

Rob and Twigs have already maintained a low-profile, especially when it comes to their romance.

The two of them always remained silent and never commented or officially recognized their relationship.

During his interview with US radio host Howard Stern, Rob said that he had been ‘kind of’ engaged to singer FKA since 2014.

But he was a little hesitant when he answered that and then he added that he is protective about his relationship.

He also admitted that it is already difficult for him to keep his relationship private, and he confessed that it is frustrating that he is not able to do that.

Rob has recently dodged the question about his future ahead with Twigs. During his interview with GQ, when asked if he is going to get married to FKA, the actor just replied, ‘Eh…’