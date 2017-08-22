Is Rob Kardashian Looking For Love Again?

It’s been over a month since we’ve seen the rocky relationship of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna come to an explosive end. The model has moved on with Mechie and is currently trying to sort out a custody agreement with her baby daddy.

You would imagine after a failed engagement and a blowout fight that Rob, who already allegedly suffers from diabetes and depression, would take this time to focus on getting his physical and mental health in check; however, the father is rumored to be still looking for love.

Viewers of “Rob and Chyna” will recall that the 30-year-old sock designer repeatedly said that he wanted to have a house full of kids — sort of like what he grew up in! He added that he wanted the children to have the same mom whom he would marry so he could show them what a stable home is.

Just because that option is out of the cards (for now at least) doesn’t mean that he can’t give his adorable baby Dream younger siblings with another woman.

Rob realizes that in past relationships (i.e Adrienne Bailon and Rita Ora), he wasn’t always the best partner. However, he is taking what he learned from the past, and most recently with Blac Chyna, and combining it with what he is learning from fatherhood to turn himself into the ideal potential husband.

Sources say that momager Kris Jenner is advising her only boy to take it slow and worry about getting on better terms with Chyna, for the sake of Dream, before stepping into another life changing situation.

An insider told Hollywood Life that “He is on another one of his kicks to get healthy again and family and friends hope that he can finally break away from his issues and can find peace and health because he has tried and tried before and failed. Everyone wants this time around to actually work and is waiting to see a good turnout.”

Do you think that Rob Kardashian is husband material?