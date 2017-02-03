Is Rapper Big Sean Threatening Donald Trump in His Latest Freestyle?

Donald Trump may be planning to build a wall or ban immigrants from entering the US, but it appears that some of the biggest threats might be coming from inside of the country! Rapper Big Sean, for example, delivered a politically-focused freestyle, that surely got the Secret Service attention.

Advertisement

The president doesn’t have too many friends in the music industry, but no other artists threatened his security like Big Sean during his performance on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 show.

The 28-years old rapper jumped straight to Trump’s neck, with lyrics like “And I might just kill ISIS with the same icepick / That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with.” Now that is rough!

After his performance, Big Sean went to mention that Kanye West and Jay-Z were “proud” of him. A bold move from the rapper, but one that could have grim consequences.

So, why did he do it after all? Well, an honest feeling of hate for Trump is genuine, but the truth is that the rapper’s fourth album, ‘I Decided”, isn’t going to sell itself.

Although it includes cameos from Eminem, Migos, Jhené Aiko, Jeremih, The-Dream and more, not to mention that it was produced by Kanye West, some publicity is needed. And Trump’s decisions as President couldn’t make Big Sean’s job easier!

Speaking to NME recently, the rapper described the LP as being a “rebirth” and about “second chances.”

Advertisement

Big Sean explained that the album is divided into four sections presenting the falls in your life, while at the end, you are, somehow able to go back and do it all right without being aware that you failed and only counting on the intuition and the wisdom of your older self. That’s some deep stuff!