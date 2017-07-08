Is Prince Harry Going To Propose To Meghan Markle?

Is it true? Could it be? If claims that Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, turn out to be true, that means we’ll be seeing a real royal wedding sometime soon! In a report by the Daily Mail, the publication claimed the 32-year-old is planning a proposal to the brunette vixen.

It’s a move that will add the actress to the royal family, like something straight out of a romantic movie!

A source close to the Prince, who is fifth in line to take the throne, said to the paper, “Harry has found the girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”

The insider added, “he is fuelling all the talk about the future.”

Apparently, the royal member intends to pop the question just before his 33rd birthday on September 15th.

And the reason for this is that Prince Phillip, who is Harry’s grandfather, will be able to be at his wedding.

The Duke of Edinburgh is 96-years-old right now and has been of poor health lately.

Harry hopes to break with the traditional two-year courtship for royal engagements.

And it’s all for his grandfather.

Isn’t that sweet?

As for how their relationship is going lately, a friend said to the Mail on Sunday, “there’s no question they are madly in love.”

The source added Harry is incredibly happy with her, and when they’re together, they seem so content and fulfilled.

The question isn’t if they’ll marry, but rather when they’ll marry; it’s that serious!

The claims that their engagement is impending comes just a week after they spent a week together at the Kensington Palace before she returned to Canada for work.

However, we can’t lie, this isn’t the first time people have predicted their engagement.

Last month, rumors abound that Harry had been designing a unique engagement ring for Meghan from a bracelet which belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. Reportedly, the Prince got Harry Collins to create the special sparkler.