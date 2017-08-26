FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Is Nicki Minaj Throwing Shade At Taylor Swift With This Tweet?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/26/2017
‘N***a sit down. Be humble,’ Nicki Minaj wrote on Twitter, sparking speculation that she was shading Taylor Swift, who just dropped new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. Is their beef reignited?

Just shortly after Taylor released her new song, Nicki posted a tweet which fans believed to be aimed at Taylor.

While she didn’t mention Taylor, many fans assumed that the tweet was directed at her, because she allegedly slams Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry on her track.

The beef between Taylor and Nicki started back in 2015 when the latter tweeted out her frustration about Anaconda not being nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs.

‘If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for the video of the year,’ Nicki wrote at that time.

 

Taylor quickly responded to Nicki’s tweet, assuming that Nicki was taking a jab at her and her music video of Bad Blood.

She wrote, ‘I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot..,’ referring to Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran, who were all nominated for the category.

Nicki seemed to be confused by Taylor’s confrontation, saying that the tweet wasn’t for her.

The Twitter argument between Nicki and Taylor got even more exciting after Katy came along, writing, ‘Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurable capitalizes on the take down of a woman…’

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The whole madness finally ended with Taylor apologizing to Nicki, saying that she missed the point and misunderstood, then misspoke.

But now considering that Nicki features on Katy’s Swish Swish, which was allegedly a diss track aimed at Taylor, the tweet may be Nicki’s way to declare that she is on Team Katy. Only she knows for sure.

