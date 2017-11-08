Is Nicki Minaj Shading Meek Mill After He Has Been Sentenced To Prison? She Tweeted ‘Don’t Drop The Soap’

It really looks like Nicki Minaj has little to no sympathy for her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill who was recently sentenced to prison. He was sentenced to jail for a minimum of two years for violating multiple provisions of his probation.

Nicki took to Twitter to post quite an intriguing tweet, which, according to Media Take Out, was a shade for Meek.

We go to war for our freedom … they say we equal …. i used to wanna play i like Randall and be a Eagle …. i used to play the quarterback my homie would go receiver … that was until the football got flattened by a dope needle … on the pavement A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:41am PST

The raptress wrote on the micro-blogging site, ‘Don’t drop the soap.’ The tweet, however, was quickly deleted by Nicki.

We still have to see for whom the tweet was or whether someone hacked Nicki’s account.

On Monday, November 6, Meek was sentenced to a minimum of two years in state prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who cited him for violating probation from his nearly 10-years-old gun and drug case by getting arrested twice this year.

The judge talked about the numerous chances she had given to the rapper, but he ‘basically just thumbed your nose at this court.’

Once the rapper’s in prison, ‘I’ll be done with you,’ the judge added.

Lots of celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to show their support for Meek.

Among those was his fellow rapper Jay-Z as well who wrote on his Facebook page, ‘The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy-handed.’

He added, ‘We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.’

Nicki and Meek dated back in 2015 before decided to call it quits earlier this year.

Nicki wrote on her Twitter account, ‘To confirm, yes I am single,’ before adding, ‘Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year.’