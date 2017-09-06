Is Nick Viall Getting Another Shot At Finding Love On ‘The Bachelor’?

Bachelor co-creator Mike Fleiss is causing all kinds of trouble on social media. Over the weekend, Fleiss posted two tweets (that have now been deleted) that suggested that Nick Viall would be the next Bachelor for season 22. Seriously.

According to Bustle, Fleiss first tweeted “Just in the nick of time?” Then, in a second tweet he wrote, “Now It’s Common Knowledge After Grief All Is Nothing.” What does that mean? Well, look at the first letter of each word. The message spells out “Nick Again.”

Later, after the tweets were deleted, Fleiss claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked by someone in Burbank.

Fleiss has always hyped up new seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. But, this time his efforts are confusing fans. Not to mention, making them unhappy.

Viall just recently ended his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi, just months after proposing to her on the finale last season. And, it doesn’t seem like fans are ready to see him again.

Wedding season 💁🏼💁🏻‍♂️ #wedding A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The idea of Nick Viall coming back again for the fifth time sent a collective groan through Bachelor fandom on social media. Many people promising not to watch if Viall is indeed coming back.

But, many fans don’t buy it. Before the mysterious tweets, the top two contenders seemed to be Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger, who were the first and second runners up during Rachel Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette.

And Viall doesn’t seem to be hinting at giving out anymore roses in his future. He recently tweeted about fantasy football and being happy about watching all of the Packers games this fall. Translation: no Bachelor shoots for him this football season.

There is another fan theory that the new Bachelor could be a different Nick. Maybe current Bachelor in Paradise contestant Nick Benvenutti? Or possibly Nick Sutter from Andi Dorfman’s Bachelorette season?

Until the official announcement is made, Fleiss will most likely continue to tease fans. He has promised on Twitter that “fans will be shocked” when they hear the announcement of who the new Bachelor is.

Will it be someone named Nick Viall? Bachelor fans will just have to wait to find out.