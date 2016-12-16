Is Miranda Lambert Single Again?

Oh no! Miranda Lambert is once again single. Well according to one gossip mag anyway.

According to media reports Friday, the country singer and fiancé Anderson East have called off their wedding plans.

As Hollywood Life reports Anderson apparently got fed up with Lambert changing key wedding plans.

“Miranda unwittingly sabotaged any last chance of keeping their romance alive,” a source said, “When she put their earlier, tentative wedding plans on hold in November, telling Anderson she was too busy traveling and promoting her new album.”

The pair are scheduled to tie the knot next year, the site claims.

Aside from being a bit of a bridezilla, Lambert is allegedly still in love with her ex Blake Shelton.

“[Anderson] began to feel that Miranda was still hung up on Blake,” the source explained. “He got angry and called her out on it. Unfortunately, I get the feeling Miranda will always be obsessed with Blake, to the point of it wreaking havoc on any other relationship.”

Still other reports claim the pair never even had wedding plans in the first place and that the couple are “very happy.”

Have you seen their Instagram page lately? They sure don’t look like a couple who have split.

The truth is probably somewhere in between.

Do you think Anderson and Miranda are already calling it quits? Do you believe she’s still in love with Blake? Let us know in the comment section below.