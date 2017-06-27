FREE NEWSLETTER
Is Michelle Rodriguez Leaving The Fast And The Furious Franchise?

Todd Malm Posted On 06/27/2017
Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez has always loved working on the set of The Fast And The Furious. But there may be one small thing that would stop her from returning to the series.

In an Instagram post today, the actress shared some behind-the-scenes footage alongside a message praising multiculturalism.

She wrote, “F8 is out digitally today. I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

What did she mean by that exactly?

Perhaps, there’s some drama behind the scenes of the internationally successful smash hit.

Nevertheless, the actress continued to praise the film series, saying, “it’s been a good ride.”

Not long after, her fans started commenting that if she left it would never be the same.

And maybe they’re right. Michelle has been involved with the legendary series since the beginning, and her character is like no-other.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t long ago that Maria Menounos from E! News talked to the action star about what she liked so much about The Fast And The Furious.

During the interview, she said, “At the end of the day, the big picture of it all is that this has become a global monster that’s letting in the 99-percent through the backdoor into Hollywood that never actually created anything for them in the action-movie realm. Nobody else is spending $300, $250 million on a multicultural audience outside of Sci-Fi. So we have a responsibility, and we have to keep it up.”

And the production keeps on keepin’ on. Fast and the Furious 9 and 10 are expected to come out in 2019 and 2021 respectively. It makes sense considering how well the last film did. The Fate Of The Furious pulled in over $1.2 billion!

